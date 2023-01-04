FOX CITIES—The Fox Cities Chamber announced the recipients of its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in operating businesses as well as leadership in the community. The winners will be recognized Jan. 26 during the Celebrate Fox Cities annual dinner.
The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are:
Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award: This year's winner is Dennis Jochman, president and co-owner, Bechard Group, Inc. Jochman has been with Bechard Group, Inc. for 37 years, and has been co-owner for the past 17 years. His commercial real estate business has helped numerous businesses of all sizes find adequate facilities to relocate and also grow their businesses in the Fox Valley and throughout Wisconsin. His long-term involvement with the Fox Cities Chamber Ambassadors, Fox Cities Chamber Board of Directors the Fox Crossing Planning Commission, and his church, Saint Mary’s, Appleton, has made him a mentor to many, and a fixture in the community.
This award is named in honor of Gus A. Zuehlke, a past Chairman of the Board of the Fox Cities Chamber.
Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award: This year’s winner is Marcia Erdman, marketing manager, First American/Evans Title, a role she has served in for 32 years. Erdman is an active community volunteer and has served with many organizations in the Fox Cities over the years, and especially enjoys working with the Menasha Rotary. She is passionate about Rotary because they encompass so many ways to give back and get involved, through local charities, community projects, schools and even internationally. Raising three children as also given Erdman the opportunity to volunteer with school, sports and church.
This award goes to an individual who is proactive in the advancement of others by sharing time, talent and business experience for the purposes of promoting growth and opportunity in the Fox Cities community.
ATHENA Leadership Award: This year's winner is Laurie Butz, president and CEO, Capital Credit Union. Butz has held senior leadership roles in HR, organizational development, training, sales administration, investments, and insurance services for profit and not for profit organizations including Community First Credit Union, Alta Resources, United Health Care and Associated Bank. Her commitment to community has been demonstrated through board roles for YMCA of the Fox Cities and United Way Fox Cities, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fox Valley, as well as through management oversight of the Fox Cities Marathon.
This award is given to a woman who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence. This individual contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the Fox Cities community and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
Business Leader Hall of Fame: This year’s winner is Terry Timm – Senior Vice President Product Manufacturing and Operations, Thrivent Financial. Timm is recently retired from Thrivent after 39 years of service. During the final 10 years of his career, he served as a senior executive at Thrivent’s Appleton campus, where he held responsibilities of Chief Administrative Officer and SVP – Products and Operations. Timm also has 23 years of military experience, first enlisting in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1980. He spent most of his military career in infantry maneuver units where he served as Platoon Leader, Company Executive Officer and Commander of multiple companies, among other assignments. Timm also enjoys serving the community via the board of directors for several area organizations. He currently serves as chair of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Life Promotions/Lifest Music Festival; immediate past chair, ThedaCare Health Care Systems; and the Bubolz Nature Preserve.
The Business Hall of Fame Award is presented to a retired individual who has demonstrated personal and business success and is a role model for future generations.
These individuals will be honored at the Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Tickets are available for the event, which also features a silent and live auction as well as entertainment by NEW Dueling Pianos. General admission is $150 for Fox Cities Chamber members and $175 for non-members.
For more information and to register, go here or call (920) 734-7101.