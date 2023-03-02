The Fox Cities Chamber has announced its recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards. Ten Fox Cities educators were honored, and an Educator of the Year will be named the evening of the awards from among these ten.
This year’s recipients are:
• Excellence in Early Childhood: Carol Mallmann, Robin’s Nest Daycare
• Excellence in Elementary Education: Elizabeth Hirschy, Kindergarten, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School, Greenville
• Excellence in Middle School Education: Stephani VanRoy, 5th Grade, Little Chute Middle School
• Excellence in High School Education: Rebecca Ludtke, English, Wrightstown High School
• Excellence in Specialty Arts: Jacob Martin, Band, Kaukauna Middle School
• Excellence in Specialty STEM: Brian Zunker, STEM Biomedical Science, Fox Valley Lutheran High School
• Excellence in Special Education: Sharyn Brum, Special Education, Janet Berry Elementary
• Excellence in Extracurricular Activities: Kyle Kleuskens, Wrestling Coach/Physical Education, Neenah High School
• Excellence in School Administration & Support Staff: Autumn Steif, Reading Specialist, New Directions Learning Community
• Excellence in Higher Education: Tammy Ladwig, Ph.D., Professor of Teaching and Learning, UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities
The honorees will be formally recognized and will receive their awards at the Chamber’s Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards Program at the Grand Meridian on March 30.