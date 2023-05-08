Representatives from the Fox Cities Chamber accepted the Community Event of the Year award at the Midwest America Chamber Executives conference last week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Pictured are, left to right, Eric Hortness, Executive Director of the Greater Madison Area (South Dakota) Chamber of Commerce and current chair of MACE, presenting the award to Becky Bartoszek, Fox Cities Chamber President and CEO; Aimee Herrick, Director of Events and Emerging Talent; and Laura Wiegert, Executive Vice President – Marketing & Events.