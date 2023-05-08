Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise, programs of the Fox Cities Chamber, were recently recognized as the 2022 “Community Event of the Year” by the Mid-America Chamber Executives.
This award was presented at the 2023 MACE Annual Conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to honor excellence in Chamber-led community events. According to MACE, judging criteria included “value to the community and chamber, resonance within the community, and measurable results and innovation.” MACE is comprised of chamber professionals who belong to their state chamber executive organization or state chamber of commerce within Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“Octoberfest is truly put on for the community, by the community. Each year, the money we raise is given back to the community through grants and donations. In total, over the past 40 years, we’ve been able to give over 2.5 million dollars to local non-profits,” said Paul Shrode, Chair of the Octoberfest Committee.
Added Becky Bartoszek, President & CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber, “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized on a regional level by our Chamber peers for the impact this beloved event has on our community. The event is a mile-long celebration of food, fun, and philanthropy that has become a cherished tradition for many.”
In 2022 the Chamber celebrated its 40th anniversary of Appleton’s Octoberfest and 30th anniversary of License to Cruise.
This year, License to Cruise and Octoberfest will be held Sept. 29 and 30. Held in downtown Appleton on College Avenue, the weekend kicks off Friday with a classic car show, complete with about 400 classic cars and live music. On Saturday the day begins with a celebratory toast, in acknowledgement of the ritual Spaten keg beer tapping that takes place every year at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Appleton’s Octoberfest features five music stages with 17 local and regional bands, close to 100 food vendors, a large Arts and Crafts section, and a Family Fun area with activities for all ages.