The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and its Pulse Young Professionals Network are ready to select the 11th annual class of Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals. Nominations are open through Aug. 26 at foxcitieschamber.com/future15.
These awards recognize young professionals, age 40 and under, who live and/or work in the Fox Cities and excel professionally while also giving back to the community. Those nominated will be notified after Aug. 26 and will then be asked to submit an application. Completed applications will be advanced for award consideration to a selection committee made up of past Future 15 award recipients and area business leaders.
Applications also are open for the 2021 Fox Cities Young Professional of the Year, an honor selected among past Future 15 classes. Past Future 15 honorees may apply online at foxcitieschamber.com/future15.
The 2021 Future 15 and YP of the Year will be honored at a ceremony Dec. 9 at The 513 in Appleton.