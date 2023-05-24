The Fox Cities Chamber is launching a Book Club Roundtable for area business and marketing professionals, and anyone interested in the future of AI. Participants will explore the world of marketing AI and the implications it has on business.
The Book Club Roundtable will feature the book "Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing, and the Future of Business" by Paul Roetzer and Mike Kaput. This small group will meet regularly over six to eight weeks to discuss this immersive book. Together participants will learn, share, and discuss real world applications of AI, to stay current on this emerging technology.
Registration is limited to 15 participants. The group will start later this summer. Exact dates and format will be determined by the group at the first meeting, whether in person, virtual, or a combination of both. The group can also determine the best day(s) and time(s) to meet.
To learn more, visit Book Club Roundtable | Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.