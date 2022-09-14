FOX CITIES — The Fox Cities Chamber has announced a new program that will help employers improve employee satisfaction and retention. ENGAGE Fox Cities provides a community immersion experience for local employees.
“It’s a great way to connect your employees with their community and help improve retention and satisfaction," said Amy Schanke, Director of Leadership Fox Cities, who is managing the program at the Chamber. "Whether someone is new to the area or a longtime resident, every participant will learn something new and feel more engaged in the Fox Cities,”
Each program session hosts 6-12 employees and their guests, and will be personalized. The ENGAGE program includes two three-and-a-half-hour sessions over a Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Topics typically cover history of the Fox Cities, education, community service, arts, volunteering, recreation and human services. Topics are chosen based on a survey prior to the event. Participants can bring a guest.
The first program is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration deadline is Oct. 14.
To register or for more information, visit https://foxcitieschamber.com/engage-fox-cities-employer-program or contact Amy Schanke, Director Leadership Fox Cities, 920.734.7101 or aschanke@foxcitieschamber.com.