PULSE Young Professionals Network, a program of the Fox Cities Chamber, on Thursday unveiled the names of the 15 members of its 2023 class of Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals. According to a press release, the individuals were chosen "based on their professional dedication, strong sense of vision for the future of the Fox Cities, and personal commitment to philanthropy in the community they call home."
The Future 15 awards have been presented annually since 2011 to individuals aged 40 and under who live and work in the Fox Cities – defined as Outagamie County, Calumet County, and Northern Winnebago County. Nominations were solicited earlier this year, and applications were reviewed by a committee made up of past Future 15 honorees, Pulse Young Professionals Network committee members, as well as Fox Cities community leaders.
This year’s recipients include:
- Logan Baerenwald – Electrical Engineer – Miller Electric
- Brittany Bell – Dean of Students – Lawrence University
- McKenzie Clemons – Business Development Executive – McClone
- Kevin Englebert – Development & Land Services Director – Outagamie County
- Jacklyn John Fischer – Director of Academic Advising – Lawrence University
- Mel Gerrits – Nurse Case Manager – Paradigm Complex Care Solutions – Onsite at SECURA Insurance
- Laura Jones – Social & Community Service Outreach Director – African Heritage, Inc.
- Carissa Paul – Program Manager – Fox Valley Memory Project
- Samantha Proesel – Personal Lines Underwriting Supervisor – SECURA Insurance
- Angelica Rickert-Smith – Vice President – Vets and Friends of Wisconsin
- Ariela E. Rosa – Associate Director of Corporate, Foundation, and Sponsored Research Support – Lawrence University
- Rovell Stewart – Community Advocate – People of Progression
- Jennifer Ven Rooy – Chief Operating Officer – Lakeside Packaging Plus
- Fanni Xie – President/CEO – Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association
- Michelle Zimmer-Maertz – Operations Talent Acquisition Manager – Menasha Corporation
The 2023 Young Professional of the Year is Brooke Knowles of Nutritional Healing LLC. The YP of the Year, a past Future 15 recipient, is annually recognized for his or her continued growth and development in the areas of professional achievement, volunteer involvement, community impact, leadership, and character.
A celebration ceremony will be held Thursday, July 27 at Waverly Beach in Menasha. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit https://business.foxcitieschamber.com/events/details/2023-future-15-young-professional-awards-17794.