Nominations are now open for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Professional Leadership Awards. The awards recognize business and professional excellence in the Fox Cities region which includes Calumet County, Outagamie County and the northern portion of Winnebago County.
The chamber is accepting nominations for the following awards through July 30:
- ATHENA Leadership Award
- Business of the Year
- Fox Cities Business Leader Hall of Fame
- Company Innovation Award
- Rising Star Award
- Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award
- Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award
Award recipients will be announced on Oct.1. Click here for more information or to fill out a nomination form.