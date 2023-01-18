The Fox Cities Chamber announced Jan. 18 that membership in the PULSE Young Professionals program is now free and it has launched a corporate "Champion of Young Professionals" program.
“PULSE is free in ’23,” said Jodie Federwitz, director of PULSE. “We will no longer be charging a membership fee for our PULSE Young Professionals group. In doing this we hope to remove any barriers that may have prevented someone from joining PULSE, so all YPs in the Fox Cities can benefit from the program.”
PULSE, a program of the Chamber, is designed for those who live or work in the Fox Cities and are age 40 and under.
According to Federwitz, PULSE goals are to help young professionals expand networks, gain skills, and strengthen the community. It does this through ongoing events throughout the year focused on professional development, networking, recognition, and advocacy.
“Pulse opens doors to future leadership opportunities for its members," Federwitz said. "This program plays an important role in helping young professionals establish lifelong connections and careers in the Fox Cities.”
Working with area employers to promote workplaces supportive of young professionals also is a goal of PULSE, which is why the Champion of Young Professionals program was launched. Any Fox Cities company can apply to be classified as a YP champion and pledge to provide support and a positive work environment for YPs within their company.
Miller Electric is the first company to sign up as a Champion of Young Professionals.
“Here at Miller Electric we are supportive of our young professionals in the workplace and want to ensure a culture that encourages their growth and professional development,” said Tara Wickersheim, Platform Controller, Commercial Welding, at Miller. “Being a Champion of Young Professionals is one way we can promote that in our talent attraction efforts.”
Benefits of being classified as a YP friendly employer include use of the “Champion of Young Professionals” badge on their website and in marketing or recruitment materials, an on-site presentation ceremony, and promotional opportunities through the Chamber,
There is a fee for companies to apply to be a champion. For more information and to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/223465945471160. For more information on individual membership in PULSE, visit Pulse Young Professional Network | Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.