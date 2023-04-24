The Fox Cities Chamber will hold its next Public Policy Forum May 9, focusing on the 2023 Wisconsin State Budget.
Jason Stein, Vice President and Research Director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, will provide an overview and insights on the state budget and finances in general.
The program will be held from 8 – 9 a.m. at the FVTC Bordini Center, 5 N. Systems Drive in Appleton, with registration starting at 7:45 a.m. The event is free for chamber members. To register visit 2023 May Public Policy Forum: Wisconsin State Budget - May 9, 2023 - Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. There is a $20 fee for nonmembers, who can register by emailing receptionist@foxcitieschamber.com or calling (920) 734-7101.
Stein is the vice president and research director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, where he researches state and local government out of a Madison office. Before joining the Wisconsin Public Policy Forum, he worked as a Capitol reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and for the Wisconsin State Journal. His work has been recognized by journalism groups such as the American Society of News Editors, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors.
He previously served as the board president of both the Wisconsin Capitol Correspondents Association and of The Daily Cardinal, the University of Wisconsin-Madison student newspaper. He speaks English and Spanish and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and bachelor’s degree in classical languages from the University of Kansas.