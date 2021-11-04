Pulse Young Professionals Network, a program of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, has announced the 15 individuals from across the Fox Cities region who will be honored Dec. 9 as the 2021 class of Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals.
Honorees were chosen based on their professional dedication, strong sense of vision for the future of the Fox Cities and personal commitment to philanthropy in the community they call home.
The Future 15 awards have been presented annually since 2011 to individuals 40 and younger who live and work in the Fox Cities – defined as Outagamie County, Calumet County and northern Winnebago County. Two separate volunteer selection committees comprising past Future 15 honorees, Pulse Young Professionals Network committee members and influential Fox Cities community leaders chose the winners.
This year’s honorees include:
- Kaelyn Ahola, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes
- Brittany Beers, InSight Eye Care
- Dawn Bergs, Aascend Chiropractic
- Dale Bushman, Old National Bank
- Brian Elmer, First Business Bank
- Craig Gloudemans, Community First Credit Union
- Michelle Leiting, Plexus Corp.
- Stephanie Lenz, Valley Transit
- Kara McCanna, Heid Music
- Luke Schiller, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve
- Amber Schroeder, Harbor House
- Jesus Smith, Lawrence University
- Allison Sonsthagen, ThedaCare
- Lexi Woerishofer, Van Zeeland Nursery & Landscaping
- Pa Ja Yang, Appleton Public Library
A ceremony honoring the Future 15 will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. at The 513 in Appleton. Tickets and table sponsorships are available at foxcitieschamber.com/future15 or by calling the chamber at (920) 734-7101.
The event also will feature the naming of the 2021 Young Professional of the Year. The YP of the Year honoree is selected from the pool of past Future 15 honorees in recognition of continued growth and development in the areas of professional achievement, volunteer involvement, community impact, leadership and character. This year’s honoree will be announced live on stage Dec. 9.