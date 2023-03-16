The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block event in Chilton has been awarded a $300,000 grant.
The Empowering Rural Communities fund within the Chilton Area Community Foundation made the grant and is encouraging community members to match that amount. To date, more than $225,000, of the match, a total of more than $525,000 for the initiative has been met.
The Rock the Block program, which will be held May 11-13, brings together residents, municipalities and community partners to complete home repair projects for low-income homeowners. These projects improve and beautify neighborhoods, increase property values and have a ripple effect on all homes in targeted neighborhoods.
This year’s Rock the Block program will include interior refurbishes and repairs for the first time ever, in addition to the typical exterior refurbishments.
The Fox Cities Habitat’s mission is to ensure everyone has a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
Habitat’s goal is to have 20 projects, both community and residential, participate in the Chilton Rock the Block program. One new home build on a property already owned by Habitat is included in the effort this year. In the long-term, the organization hopes to build two more homes on additional Habitat-owned properties in the community.
“The generous $300,000 matching challenge grant caused us to rethink how we can serve the city of Chilton now and into the future,” said Amy McGowan, director of development at Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity.
If you have any questions about the Chilton Rock the Block or are interested in volunteering, please call 920.205.2832 or email RockTheBlock@FoxCitiesHabitat.org.