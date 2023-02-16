APPLETON — The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced recently that it has been listed as No. 80 in Top 200 Theatres worldwide by Pollstar.
The publication features data collected from top performers, clubs, amphitheaters and more from around the globe.
"Our community has truly made the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center a multicultural gathering place for all," said Director of Production and Facility Operation Gerald Henley. "We strive to do and be the best for our patrons, partners and community."
Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen said, "As a local, nonprofit organization and premier venue for the performing arts in the Fox Cities, we are honored to be listed in Pollstar's publication alongside esteemed establishments from around the world and especially our Wisconsin and Midwest theater friends. Thank you to our community for your support and desire to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of life through the arts, making the Fox Cities P.A.C. your home for live performing arts experiences."