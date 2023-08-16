Fox Cities SCORE will hold an event for women business owners Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heidel House Hotel and Conference Center, Green Lake.
The keynote speaker will be Wendy Baumann, President and Chief Visionary Officer for Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation. Baumann is an internationally recognized leader in microenterprise, small business development, financial capability, and social enterprise. She has focused on advancing opportunities for women, racial minorities, and lower wealth individuals. She has pioneered business incubation, capital access programming, financial capability, and economic literacy initiatives in Wisconsin and advanced many through national channels.
Breakout sessions will be led by experts in accounting and cashflow, human resources, marketing and sales, strategy, technology and more will address relevant issues and subjects important to today’s small business owners and entrepreneurs.
“Financial readiness, strategy, and marketing issues are just some of the most difficult problems that new and growing small business owners face,” says Fox Cities SCORE Chapter Chair Kathleen Wall. “We put together the Accelerate Your Business for Women Business Owners event to help guide conversations and answer questions faced by many small business owners and entrepreneurs. By providing these resources, attendees will gain valuable insight and receive the tools needed to help their business thrive,” Wall adds.
Those interested in this event are encouraged to register online.
The Accelerate Your Business for Women Business Owners event is being sponsored by Wisconsin Economic Business Corporation, Fox Community Credit Union, and the Women Business Owners Network.