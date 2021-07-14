The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau (FCCVB) will relocate its office and visitor center to 213 S. Nicolet Road, Appleton.
Extensive renovations are slated to begin on the new space, which was formally used as a restaurant, in the next few weeks with a tentative completion date of November 2021.
The relocation’s goal is twofold: enhance the visitor experience and improve access to the visitor center. The new 5,500-square-foot office will allow a modern, state-of-the-art visitor center and office space.
“We are looking forward to a fresh start and driving the tourism recovery in the Fox Cities from our new location,” said Pam Seidl, executive director of the FCCVB. “The new facility, Nicolet Square, is a wonderfully maintained space that supports the image and environment we want as we welcome visitors.”
Remaining near Interstate 41 and Appleton International Airport were key components of the relocation planning. Seidl said the flow of traffic at the College Avenue/Nicolet Road intersection will allow for easier navigation to the visitor center, something appreciated by visitors unfamiliar with the area.
Visitors can still stop by the FCCVB at its current location through July 27. During the renovations, the FCCVB office and visitor center will be located in a temporary space — 259 S. Nicolet Road.