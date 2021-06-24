The YMCA of the Fox Cities has acquired Valley Fitness & Racquet in Fox Crossing, making it the sixth YMCA location in the Fox Cities.
The new location will be named Ogden Family YMCA Fitness & Tennis Center in honor of the donation and commitment the Ogden family has made to make this possible for the community. Earlier this year, the Ogden family approached the YMCA with the idea of Valley Fitness & Racquet joining the organization.
Valley Fitness & Racquet includes indoor tennis courts, pickleball and the Warrior Training Center. Current members of both the club and YMCA members will have access to all YMCA locations starting Aug. 1 without an increase in membership fees.
In addition to the new Ogden Family YMCA Fitness & Tennis Center, the other YMCA locations in the Fox Cities include Apple Creek, downtown Appleton, Heart of the Valley in Kimberly, the Neenah-Menasha and Fox West in Greenville.