APPLETON — Fox Valley Technical College dedicated its Airport Rescue and Firefighting Training Center (ARFF) Friday. The facility, built in partnership with Appleton International Airport, will provide firefighting training for airport first responders.
ARFF offers training involving airport ground emergencies and can recreate any scenario encountered on an airfield to provide real-world training exercises. The program offers FAA-required courses and custom-designed courses for individual airports and other agencies seeking ARFF instruction.
The $14 million facility was funded in part by a $12 million grant from the FAA, with the remaining $2 million funded by the Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics. Sen. Tammy Baldwin assisted in securing federal funding to finance construction and equipment purchases for the project after similar facilities in Michigan and Minnesota closed.
“The ARFF will ensure that airport firefighters are well prepared to respond when they are needed most,” said Dr. Chris Matheny, Fox Valley Technical College president. “The collaborative nature of the airport's relationship with Fox Valley Technical College has been a strong driver for the project."
The training center will feature the world’s only Boeing 777 aircraft training prop, as well as an Oshkosh Corporation 2019 6x6 Global Striker with a high-rise extendable turret with a piercing tip and can carry 3,000 gallons of water. The same equipment found at many U.S. airports will be found at the training center to familiarize students with equipment and situations they may see on the job.
