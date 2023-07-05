Aramark recently announced the layoff of 86 workers from the company, which provides food and concessions for the Fond du Lac School District. The Fond du Lac school district voted at its June 12 meeting to end its food service contract with Aramark ending employment for all workers effective June 30, 2023.
Nearly all impacted employees will be retained by the incoming food service provider, Chartwells. Chartwells expects 84 employees to accept roles offered with them.
The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, a regional 501(c)3 not-for-profit directing local leadership for state and federal workforce investment programs, will lead the Rapid Response efforts for those affected by the Aramark layoffs as well as dislocated employees at Elkay Interior Systems in Fond du Lac and AriensCo in Brillion.
Elkay Interior Systems, in its May 1 WARN notice, indicated 77 employees would be laid off between June 30 and October 6. Elkay manufactures faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, water delivery systems as well as commercial kitchen fixtures. The FVWDB has been working with the employer to provide information to workers and has scheduled a private job fair for the employees.
AriensCo., a Brillion-based manufacturer of lawnmowers and snowblowers, did not file a WARN notice, but notified employees on June 6 that it would be eliminating second, third and weekend shifts at the Brillion campus. The total number of employees impacted is unknown, but Ariens indicated that all impacted employees would be eligible to apply for 100 expanded positions on its first shift.
The FVWDB recently shared information on other business closures including Tricia’s Treasures, 121 W. Wisconsin Avenue, a boutique clothing store in Neenah; and Gathered Roots, 15 N. Main St., a locally-sourced food and gift shop. All Wisconsin-based Xperience Fitness gym locations were abruptly closed Thursday, June 8, including locations at 1701 Appleton Road in Menasha and 1280 N. Hard Drive in Appleton, with an unknown number of employees impacted locally and across the state.
Workers who are impacted by these or any closures or layoffs can reach out to the Fox Cities Job Center-Menasha, 1802 Appleton Road, Menasha, to schedule an appointment with a WIOA career planner either in person or virtually.
For more information, complete the info form at www.foxvalleyjobcenters.com or call 920-997-3272. The WIOA Dislocated Worker program is available to anyone laid off or soon to be laid off from any employer.