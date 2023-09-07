the Froedtert Health and ThedaCare boards have both approved a definitive agreement outlining the terms of the planned combined health system.
Both organizations are moving forward with the goal to launch the combined health system at the start of the new year, pending customary pre-closing conditions, further board approvals and regulatory approval.
“We are excited to continue the process of bringing our locally led health care organizations together, working in concert with the Medical College of Wisconsin,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Creating healthier communities throughout Wisconsin will take a lot of work as we move ahead, and we’re excited that we’re one step closer to embarking on this journey.”
“ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have long legacies of investing in their communities. Both organizations are committed to helping Wisconsinites live their best lives, and we believe that the best way to do that is by coming together,” said Imran A. Andrabi, MD, ThedaCare president and CEO. “We look forward to further defining how we will combine our organizations to make health care better for everyone we are privileged to serve.”
Leaders from both organizations reinforced the goals and commitments outlined in the letter of intent, announced earlier this year to:
- Provide better and more seamless access to comprehensive, high-quality care when people are sick or injured and serving as a true partner in health to help keep people well.
- Be based in Wisconsin, led by people who live and work in Wisconsin and governed by a parent board composed of current board members from both organizations including two board members who serve on both the boards of the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert Health concurrently.
- Deliver value and innovative solutions for the health care needs of its state and communities, including addressing health equity and health disparities.
- Honor and grow the the brand names of the existing organizations.
- Work in concert with partners at the Medical College of Wisconsin to bring together every aspect of care, including primary care, specialty care, the most advanced levels of care, clinical trials, graduate medical education and more.
“Our board is confident that Froedtert Health and ThedaCare is the right combination, and through our conversations over the last few months, we remain energized by the possibilities that exist to provide the best and most accessible care for the people of Wisconsin,” said Jim Kotek, chair of ThedaCare’s Board of Trustees.
“Our goal is to make a lasting impact on the future of health and health care in our state,” said Jud Snyder, chair of Froedtert Health’s Board of Directors. “This milestone represents important progress towards achieving that goal, and we are excited to have reached this point.”
As previously announced, Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson will initially assume the role of CEO, and ThedaCare President and CEO Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM will serve as president. After a six-month transition period, Cathy will retire from the organization and Dr. Andrabi will assume the role of president and CEO of the combined organization.
The initial board chair will be Jud Snyder, Froedtert Health’s current board chair, and the initial vice chair will be Jim Kotek, ThedaCare’s current board chair.
As the process moves forward, patients can continue seeing their doctor and accessing the services they always have. The community can continue to visit WIcareWIroots.com, an informational site dedicated to this process, to get the latest updates on the combination.