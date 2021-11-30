GREEN BAY — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport will have a new seasonal nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International airport in Florida, starting on Feb. 19, 2022, and continuing through the winter season. The service will operate every Saturday.
Northeast Wisconsin travelers have been supportive of Frontier’s nonstop seasonal offerings to Orlando, Tampa and Denver, said Airport Director Marty Piette. “We’re confident there will be similar support for the Fort Lauderdale flight," Piette said. "This new flight is another great option for people who are planning winter getaways.”
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach thanked Frontier for continuing to expand service at GRB. “A strong airport is an indicator of a strong local economy,” he said. “We appreciate Frontier’s confidence in our travel market, and I encourage area residents to continue to fly GRB. Everyone benefits from expanded air service.”
Travelers purchasing tickets by Dec. 6 can receive a special introductory rate. Visit Frontier Airlines for more information.