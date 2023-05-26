Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), a national leader in engineering, construction, manufacturing and clean energy, has been awarded a 2023 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health for the second consecutive year by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.
MHA is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. In 2019, it introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.
“Through our Culture of Care, we’ve brought whole-person health to the forefront of all we do,” said Mike Jansen, CEO of FTI. “Our team members continue to embrace the normalization of mental health conversations and recognize the importance of checking in with others regularly.”
The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. Less than 15% of employers that completed the Bell Seal pre-assessment qualified for recognition at any level, and FTI achieved platinum status for the second consecutive year. Companies undergo a rigorous evaluation of their policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.
“Being recognized with the Platinum Bell Seal Certification for the second year in a row demonstrates FTI’s ongoing commitment to supporting our team members’ whole health,” said Alyssa Kwasny, FTI wellness program director. “Through FTI’s Culture of Care, we continue to prioritize the mental well-being of our team members and enable a positive and stigma-free environment where everyone can feel supported and cared for.”