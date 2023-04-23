Future Neenah Inc. will celebrate 40 years at noon April 27 with the opening of a time capsule at its office, 135 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Future Neenah was incorporated on April 27, 1983 with the original goal of downtown revitalization. In the early 1990s, the scope expanded to include the greater Neenah communitywith programs for economic development, community partnerships and community events. The Future Neenah motto is, “Our future, Our Neenah.”
The public is invited to join Executive Director, Brent Bowman, board members, and other supporters to open a time capsule created in 2003.
“As the organization charged with programming the city and ensuring a vibrant downtown, we look forward to adding to the cultural opportunities and experiences as we look forward to the next 40 years," Bowman said.
For details or more information about Future Neenah visit www.neenah.org.