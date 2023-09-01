Green Bay Innovation Group will host A Night at the Museum: The Future of Manufacturing from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Green Bay Children's Museum, 1230 Bay Beach Road.
The event will feature and exhibit on packaging, paper, plastics, printing, pulp and converting - the thriving 5P and converting sector that fuels much of the economy in Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin.
The Children’s Museum will build an exhibit devoted to the Paper Industry to educate our children on the impact of these industries on all of us.
The event is free, but please register here.