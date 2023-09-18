Recognizing safety is paramount to any business, Fox Valley Technical College is pleased to offer the Agricultural Safety Conference Dec. 6 at Fox Valley Technical College.
The day-long conference will provide safety education from experts in the industry and from Fox Valley Technical College instructors. Keynote speaker, Dr. John Shutske, University of Wisconsin – Madison will present, “The Rugged Path to Autonomy (and Automation): Opportunities for Synergy in Agriculture and Manufacturing”.
Other sessions include Hearing Health and Protection Strategies, Mental Wellness and Chemical Safety. The final session, Animal Handling and Safety will be facilitated by Sarah Mills-Lloyd, DVM, department chair and Agribusiness and Science Technology instructor at FVTC. This session has been endorsed and approved by the National FARM program for continuing education credits.
“Safety is key to every industry,” Mills-Lloyd said. “OSHA stresses that farmworkers continue to be exposed to numerous hazards at their job, whether that be safety, environmental, biological or respiratory. This conference has been designed to provide a continued focus on safety for all who work in the agriculture sector.”
The in-person conference will run from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 and is open to anyone interested in increasing their safety awareness or for those needing continuing education. Register here.