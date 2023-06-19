They may not be 16 years old yet, but Myles of Clintonville, and Evelyn of Neenah, will hit the sidewalks in style this summer with their own cars.
The two Fox Valley-area toddlers are the first recipients of specially modified ride-on cars thanks to a new partnership between Children’s Wisconsin and Fox Valley Technical College.
The collaboration partners Children’s Wisconsin physical and occupational therapists with students and faculty from Fox Valley Technical College. They partner together to determine the right modifications for each child’s specific mobility needs. The students and faculty then build each car, which are provided to families for free.
“Children’s Wisconsin is thrilled to partner with Fox Valley Tech to expand the Go Baby Go! program,” said Amy Van Donsel, therapy manager Fox Valley, Children’s Wisconsin. “These cars benefit kids and families in so many ways. It helps increase a child’s independence, encouraging them to explore and interact with others, building their confidence and resiliency. We are excited to see this program grow.”
“The partnership with Children’s Wisconsin on the Go Baby Go! project has been a great opportunity for our engineering students,” said Aaron Daane, electromechanical technology instructor at Fox Valley Technical College. “They have enjoyed using their engineering skills to modify the vehicles to help children with mobility needs, and have been able to experience the joy it brings the children as they explore independent mobility. This is a great way for our students to be involved in making a difference for the children and the communities they live in.”
The partnership with Fox Valley Technical College will support families who receive care at the Children’s Wisconsin Appleton Clinic. Children’s Wisconsin also partners with Marquette University to modify and provide cars to families who receive car at Children’s Wisconsin locations in southeast Wisconsin.
Families can see if they qualify for the Go Baby Go! program and submit an application on the Children’s Wisconsin website. The program is solely funded through donations. Learn how to sponsor a car or make a donation online.