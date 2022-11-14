Recognizing that safety is paramount to any business, Fox Valley Technical College is pleased to offer its first annual Manufacturing and Agriculture Safety Conference on December 7 at Fox Valley Technical College.
The conference will provide top-quality safety education from experts in the industry and from Fox Valley Technical College instructors. The day-long seminar will offer concurrent sessions for attendees and cover such topics as the Basics of Fall Protection, Hearing Health and Protection Strategies, Emergency Response, Ag Chem Safety, and an OSHA update, to name a few.
The goal is to provide participants with the knowledge they need to stay ahead of regulatory trends, learn from safety professionals and have time to network with their peers.
“Safety is key to every industry,” says Sarah Mills-Lloyd, department chair and Agribusiness and Science Technology instructor at FVTC. “OSHA stresses that farmworkers continue to be exposed to numerous hazards at their job, whether that be safety, environmental, biological or respiratory. We know safety is a topic that bridges manufacturing and agriculture and we’re excited to bring these two sectors together for this seminar.”
The in-person conference will run from 8:30 am-3:45 pm on December 7 and is open to anyone interested in increasing their safety awareness or for those needing continuing education. You can register here.