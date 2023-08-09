The NEW Digital Alliance Tech Summit 2023 – focused on Generative AI – will be held Aug. 22 from 1-5 p.m. at Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort in Neenah.
The free event will feature interactive dialogue with industry leaders from Gartner, Microsoft, TEKsystems and Google.
“Many businesses within the New North region are wondering how AI will impact them, in both the short- and long-term future,” says Jason Mathwig, industry alliance director for New North Inc. “We believe this event will provide a strategic look at Generative AI through the eyes of those directly involved with it, along with offering what the impacts to a business might be. Coming together as a region to better understand AI benefits everyone.”
The scheduled speaker lineup includes Carl Deal, managing vice president of Gartner Executive Programs; Matt Adamczyk, technologist in residence for Microsoft at TitletownTech; Adam Shea, managing director of Google Cloud for TEKsystems; and Elaine Stephens, head of customer engineering-Wisconsin for Google.
“Northeast Wisconsin’s rich history of innovation is a testament to the region’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Adamczyk. “The next era of growth in this region can and should be fueled by embracing AI, transforming industries and creating new value build on the strengths of our region.”
The program will be conducted from 1-3:45 p.m., followed by networking with food and drinks from 3:45-5 p.m.
To attend, RSVP by noon Aug. 21 at https://newitalliance.wildapricot.org/event-5357969.
The NEW Digital Alliance, under the leadership of New North Inc., was created by Wisconsin-based tech leaders to collaborate on increasing the tech talent within Northeast Wisconsin.