GREEN BAY, Wis. – Georgia-Pacific has begun construction on a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center with plans for completion by the end of 2022.
The facility, located in the I-41 Business Park in De Pere, will warehouse and distribute products from several GP facilities, including tissue products such as toilet paper, napkins and paper towels from the company’s Green Bay Broadway mill.
“Although this warehouse could have been built elsewhere in the Midwest, it made sense to locate it close to one of our largest plants in Green Bay,” said Jim Stauffer, GP senior director of warehousing. “The distribution center is a key piece of our supply chain, which will help our products reach customers as efficiently and timely as possible.”
Georgia-Pacific is investing more than $50 million in the new distribution center, which will feature 110 loading docks for trucks and capacity for more than two million cases of products. It will allow the company to consolidate the space it currently leases at four warehouses into one facility it owns.
In Green Bay, GP employs more than 1,100 people in its four manufacturing facilities, as well as several hundred additional employees in business support roles such as engineering and customer service.