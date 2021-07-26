Georgia-Pacific and nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor have named the five companies selected for its inaugural 1915 Studios program, including one from Northeast Wisconsin — Roving Blue.
Roving Blue, Altitude Medical, Luys Systems, RingCo and Saneex set themselves apart through a competitive application and interview process to take part in the summer cohort. The startups were recruited from all over the country. Roving Blue is headquartered in the Oconto County village of Lena. The other companies are based in Indianapolis, Miami, Silicon Valley and Cleveland, Ohio. Each company focuses on hygiene, Internet of Things and sensing technology.
1915 Studios is a free accelerator for early-stage technology startups following the model of gener8tor’s gBETA program, which operates more than 20 programs across the country. The gBETA program provides participants with intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners and investors.
1915 Studios’ 12-week program is designed to help startups prototype and build their products, gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time accelerators or seed investment.
The companies also have access to and support from Georgia-Pacific’s Neenah Technical Center, a research and development facility of more than 250 scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff who offer papermaking, product development and testing expertise. 1915 Studios is made possible by Georgia-Pacific.
“The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by these great founders is what we were looking for when kicking off the 1915 Studios program” said Darin Driessen, open innovation director for Georgia-Pacific and managing director, 1915 Studios. “With the support from our research and development capabilities and gener8tor, we look forward to seeing how far the startups can advance their businesses.”
The program kicked off June 21 and will culminate Aug. 31 at the 1915 Studios Pitch Night, which will highlight each of the five companies. This event will be an opportunity for the public to listen and learn more about the startups and network with the founders and other community members. For more information and to RSVP, click here.
1915 Studios programs are held twice per year, with five companies accepted per cohort to ensure a high level of individualized attention. Those interested in learning more can reach out to 1915 Studios Director Shakkiah Curtis at shakkiah@gener8tor.com or visit gbetastartups.com/1915-studios.