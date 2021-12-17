GREEN BAY—Georgia-Pacific will invest more than $500 million in its Broadway mill location in to enhance the company’s retail consumer tissue and towel business.
Investments to the mill include building a new paper machine using through-air-dried (TAD) technology, as well as adding associated converting equipment and infrastructure. Engineering and related work begins immediately, with startup of the new machine scheduled for the first half of 2024.
About 150 jobs will be created to operate the new papermaking complex, in addition to the mill’s 850 current employees. The project will have as many as 500 construction and contract-related workers onsite at the mill.
“This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products,” said Christian Fischer, Georgia-Pacific president and chief executive officer. “We appreciate the local community, Brown County, state officials and all of our employees’ hard work and efforts to continue making our Green Bay Broadway mill more competitive for the long-term.”
The improvements will allow expansion of Georgia-Pacific’s own brands as well as supporting the growth of current and potential customers’ private label brands.
The Green Bay Broadway mill currently operates seven paper machines and a number of converting operations to make bath tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue for both retail and away-from-home uses. Since 2006, capital investment at all of Georgia-Pacific’s Green Bay facilities have totaled more than $700 million.