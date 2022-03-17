GREEN BAY—Georgia-Pacific notified employees at the Green Bay Day Street Mill Wednesday that the company has plans to close the facility over the next 18 months.
Tissue manufacturing at the site will end in mid-May, with some other parts of the mill shutting down in September. The Day Street mill will continue to make napkins to support that business until Fall 2023.
The decision was made because of a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street mill, the company said. About 190 jobs at the mill will be impacted by this decision. However, employees will have the opportunity to apply for open roles at other Georgia-Pacific facilities in Green Bay, including 100-plus roles available because of the recently announced investment the company is making at the Green Bay Broadway mill.
The company said the decision does not affect Georgia-Pacific's other operations in Green Bay.