OSHKOSH—Georgia-Pacific said it will close its Oshkosh packaging facility on Murdock Avenue, resulting in the layoff of 38 workers, according to a letter from the company to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The layoffs were effective as of Monday, but some workers may stay on past the layoff date to help with the facility closure, the letter said. All affected employees will receive at least 60 days' pay with benefits, in accordance with state and federal laws.
No reason for the shutdown of the Oshkosh facility was given.
In March, Georgia-Pacific announced plans to close the Green Bay Day Street Mill by the end of 2023. That decision was made because of a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street mill, the company said. About 190 jobs at the mill will be impacted by this decision. However, employees have the opportunity to apply for open roles at other Georgia-Pacific facilities in Green Bay, including new roles made available because of a planned expansion at the Broadway mill location, which was announced in December.
Georgia-Pacific plans to invest more than $500 million in its Broadway mill location in to enhance the company’s retail consumer tissue and towel business. The company anticipated about 150 jobs would be created to operate the new papermaking complex.