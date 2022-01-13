GREEN BAY — Give BIG Green Bay, an effort of The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, will host the fifth annual community-wide giving day from noon Feb. 23 until noon Feb. 24.
The Green Bay Packers Foundation is offering $250,000 in matching funds and incentives to encourage everyone to donate, at any level, to any of the 45 participating local nonprofit organizations. This online giving event at at giveBIGgreenbay.org provides nonprofits with a platform to tell their story.
The combined four-year total of Give BIG Green Bay has exceeded $5.5 million of support for local nonprofits. Last February, more than $2.085 million was raised in 24 hours through the gifts of 4,854 donors. More than 43% of these donors self-identified as new to the organization they supported.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation will underwrite all program expenses allowing 100% of the Green Bay Packers Foundation’s $250,000 commitment to be allocated as matching funds and encouraging the community to "give BIG."
“We are so proud to be part of Give BIG Green Bay once again and to encourage people to participate in this incredibly special day,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “For five years now, Give BIG Green Bay not only has raised money for a wide variety of nonprofits, but has grown the connection between these organizations and the community. We look forward to highlighting them and we invite everyone to donate at any level.”
The 45 participating nonprofits represent a cross-section of nonprofits serving our community, covering the areas including animal welfare, arts and culture, community improvement, education, environment and conservation, health and wellness, human services, hunger and homelessness, military and law enforcement, recreation and sports, and youth development.
This year, 38% of the participating nonprofits are first-time participants.
“We believe every act of generosity creates hope and has the capacity to transform lives,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “The outpouring of support this community continues to provide our local nonprofits is doing just that. This is a day to express gratitude for all the organizations who continue to make a difference in our lives.”