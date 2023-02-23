Give Big Green Bay Feb. 21 and 22 celebrated the impact non-profits are making in the community, created awareness and raised $2.46 million for 45 organizations with 3,826 individuals donating.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced that $500,000 in matching funds were provided which included a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
Over 6 years, more than $10 million has been raised for non-profits in the greater Green Bay community through Give Big Green Bay.
“Everyone who contributes to nonprofits at any time of the year is helping strengthen our community,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
To learn more about the Building a Better Green Bay Campaign, go to givebiggreenbay.org. Donations are still being accepted.