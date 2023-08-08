Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order No. 208, calling a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature at 12 p.m. on Sept. 20 to complete work on the 2023–25 biennial budget and pass a comprehensive plan to address the state’s workforce and child care challenges.
The Republican-led legislature has responded to previous calls for a special session by Evers by gaveling in and out of session in minutes and taking no action.
Over the last four years, the state’s unemployment has hit record lows, reaching an all-time low of 2.4% in May, and Wisconsin continues to have an unemployment rate below the national average and a labor participation rate above the national average. Still, with a shrinking labor pool caused by several long-term factors, Wisconsin’s small businesses, farmers and producers, hospitals and healthcare sectors, schools, and other critical employers and industries continue to face significant challenges filling available jobs.
To address the state’s workforce challenges, Gov. Evers is proposing the investment of over $1 billion of the state’s $4 billion budget surplus to prevent the collapse of the state’s child care industry, ensuring child care is affordable and accessible for working parents and families; expand paid family leave; invest in higher education to help educate, train, retain, and recruit talented workers; and support targeted solutions to workforce challenges in high-need areas, specifically the state’s health care and education workforce sectors.
The state budget surplus was the result of Evers and the state legislature disagreeing during the budget process. Republicans rejected Evers budget proposals and Evers vetoed most of the GOP's proposed tax cuts.