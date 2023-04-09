MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Florence County. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Laurie J. Boren on May 1, 2023. The new register of deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.
To apply, please complete the online application available here, which can also be found on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on April 14, 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact Florence County. Those interested in applying must submit the online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities, and community involvement.
Potential applicants with questions about the application process may contact the Gubernatorial Appointments Office at govappointments@wisconsin.gov.