MADISON—The 19th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting entries online through Monday, Jan. 31.
The 2022 contest is designed to encourage entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-based businesses in Wisconsin. It links up-and-coming entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, expert advice and mentoring, management talent and possible sources of capital.
The contest has led to public and media exposure for the top business plans and spurred economic growth in Wisconsin. In 2021, finalists shared in more than $125,000 in cash and service prizes.
Contestants should submit a 250-word idea abstract online at govsbizplancontest.com. The website also contains business plan templates, startup information, networking contacts and technical resources from a mix of state and national resources.
Contestants who advance to subsequent contest rounds will expand their plan in stages. About 80 volunteer judges drawn from the finance, sales, marketing, research, and technology sectors across Wisconsin will score the entries and provide feedback on submissions.
Wisconsin residents 18 years old and older are eligible to compete, as are teams from Wisconsin-based businesses and organizations. Businesses or teams from outside the state can compete if they demonstrate intent to base or expand their business in Wisconsin. Entrepreneurs may also enter multiple ideas, though each idea must be separate and distinct.
Since its inception in 2004, more than 4,300 entries have been received and about $2.5 million in cash and services (such as legal, accounting, office space and marketing) have been awarded. Contest categories are Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences.