The City of Brillion received a $150,000 grant to develop a park space in the former Brillion Iron Works site, which is being redeveloped into Brillion Works.
The grant was part of a $2.79 million grant package from the David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. The funds will be used to help open the Spring and Mills creeks that flow under the original foundry building. The creeks will be opened and flow through the park.
The city has received grants totaling $750,000 from the Department of Natural Resources, but the partnership between the City of Brillion and Brillion Works LLC must match that number. The Nelson Family Fund grant will help do that.
The creek restoration will be a focal point of the new park. The project previously received a $500,000 Environmental Protection Agency brownfield grant to help support the cleanup of the creeks. Work is scheduled to begin later this year. The new park on the Brillion Works site is separate from any changes to the existing Horn Park. The park will open in the next 24 to 30 months.