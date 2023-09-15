The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay has announced grant recipients from the fund’s summer grant cycle.
The Women’s Fund awards funds twice a year (winter and summer) to organizations that demonstrate how their programs and services will positively impact women and girls. Grants are awarded based on a competitive application process which includes a review by a grants team of community volunteers. Learn more about the grant funds at https://womensfundgb.org/what-we-fund/.
Summer 2023 grant recipients are:
- Awaken: Awaken works to eradicate commercial sexual exploitation by focusing on providing housing, education, and holistic restoration services. Learn more about Awaken at awakenjustice.org/.
- Bellin Health Foundation Healthy Lifestyle Groups for Middle & High School Girls in Oconto County: This program will create healthy lifestyle groups for rural middle and high school girls to learn and develop healthy lifestyle habits, form peer-to- peer supportive bonds, and build a personal health and fitness program. Learn more about the Bellin Health Foundation at bellin.org/bellin_foundation.
- Children’s Promise Soy Resistente – I am Resilient: Funding will support a two-year expansion of programming which increases school connectivity for participating female Latina students, while decreasing the likelihood of high-risk behaviors.Learn more about Children’s Promise at childrenspromise-gb.org.
- Foundations Health & Wholeness Community-Based Therapy Wellness and Empowerment Groups for Women: Funding will support the expansion of Foundation’s Women's Wellness & Empowerment therapy groups which include community partners Awaken, Wellspring, Aging & Disability Resource Center, and Freedom House. Learn more about Foundations Health & Wholeness. at wearefoundations.org/.
- Green Bay Action Sports Organization GBASO Girls Nights: GBASO recognizes the underrepresentation of girls in action sports and aims to increase female participation by hosting 10 girls’ nights. Learn more about GBASO at gbaso.org.
- Golden House Forensic Camera System for Victims of Abuse: Funding will be used to purchase a secured digital forensic imaging camera system for the community. Learn more about Golden House at goldenhousegb.org.
- House of Hope Self-Care and AODA Services for Youth and Young Parents: House of Hope will use funding to provide a holistic self-care and alcohol and other drug abuse counseling program. Learn more about House of Hope at houseofhopegb.org.
- Howe Community Resources Center Women’s Mental Health Support Group: This grant funding allows Howe to continue the current mental health peer support group for women parenting children and add a mental health support group for caregivers whose first language is Spanish. Learn more about the Howe Community Resource Center at howecommunityresourcecenter.org.
- Safe Families for Children – Northeast Wisconsin: Using dedicated, trained volunteers, Safe Families for Children provides temporary housing for children, coaching for parents, family friendships and resources to families in crisis. Learn more about Safe Families for Children – Northeast Wisconsin at newisconsin.safe-families.org.
- We All Rise: African American Resource Center Black Women Wellness: Funding for this project expands existing support group spaces for black women in the community by contracting with a local life coach to layer in additional communal-based healing opportunities like workshops, retreats, and 1:1 life coaching. Learn more about We All Rise at weallrisearc.org.