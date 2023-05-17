The Green Bay Action Sports Organization will hold a grand opening June 15 for its new 20,000-square-foot location at 2351 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon.
The new facility will bring in tourism from around Wisconsin and surrounding states, according to Shane Stout, executive director of GBASO. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to support skateboarding, BMX, scooters and all-wheel sports. The facility also features a retail store that stocks a wide range of action sports equipment and merchandise.
"We are excited to open our new facility to the community," said Stout. "This has been a long-awaited dream for this community, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition. Our goal is to provide a safe and welcoming space for action sports enthusiasts of all ages to learn, grow, and have fun."
The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. June 15 will be attended by various community leaders, park members, business owners and members of the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will feature remarks from GBASO's board members, tours of the facility and action sports demonstrations by local athletes.
"We are committed to youth development in our community and we are confident that the new facility will be a hub of activity and excitement for our members," said Stout
GBASO is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe environment for area youth to expand their action sports progression while sponsoring a culture of education and mentorship. GBASO also partners with local schools and community organizations to provide development and outreach programs.