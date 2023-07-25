Green Bay Botanical Garden President and CEO Susan Garot announced she will retire in late spring 2024 after 15 years at the helm.
“The timing is right to hand off this nonprofit to the next generation leader, who will undoubtedly take the garden to even greater heights,” Garot said.
During her tenure, Garot led:
- Growing the garden from about 12 acres to more than 25 developed acres.
- Growing garden assets from $4 million to over $30 million.
- Growing garden membership from 1,600 to nearly 6,000 members.
“The accomplishment that is nearest and dearest to my heart was helping raise $13.3 million to expand the children’s garden from half of an acre to two and a half acres,” Garot said. “It brought me a lot of joy to see so many come out to celebrate the Carol & Bruce Bell Children’s Garden during our recent ribbon cutting. Seeing children and people of all ages have so much joy while interacting with nature made everyone smile. It’s an experience that will keep them coming back.”
Garot thanked her leadership team, staff, board, and volunteers for the growth of the garden.
“I could not have done this on my own,” she said. “Our success is because of a collective effort and passion for the garden by so many people.”
Terri Trantow, Chair of Green Bay Botanical Garden’s Board said, “Susan is leaving the Garden in an amazing state. She has helped the Garden grow into a high-functioning place that adds to the quality of life in our community, and we can’t thank her enough. Her successor will be able to come in and hit the ground running, building on Susan’s success. It’s a legacy that will last for generations to come.”
A national search for Garot’s successor will begin in late fall, with details to be announced in November. "Garot will continue to lead the Garden throughout the search for her successor and will assist with the transition to the new president and CEO.