The Greater Green Bay Chamber has unveiled a new plan to attract new talent and residents to the area that may reward current residents for their referrals.
As part of the Bring ‘Em to the Bay campaign, Green Bay residents are asked to identify people who may have an interest or whose career or lifestyle plans would make them a good fit for the area. The campaign’s goal is to connect with people and share what the community has to offer in hopes they will make the move to Green Bay.
For each verified contact of someone who lives outside of Northeast Wisconsin that is provided, current area residents will be entered into a drawing to win a Greater Green Bay Experience prize package valued at $1,000. For an entry to be valid, the chamber must receive a return communication before Nov. 8. Contacts do not need to relocate to be considered valid. Participants are allowed unlimited entries.
The deadline to enter referrals is Oct. 29. Click here for more information or to make a referral.