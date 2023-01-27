The Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce has launched a tech accelerator program, Build Up, that will provide individualized coaching for business startups.
Up to five companies from a range of verticals will be selected from a competitive applicant pool to participate in a free 10-week program. The selected businesses will receive:
• Individualized coaching from experienced entrepreneurs
• Weekly office hours with industry leaders in product development, law, finance, intellectual property, and marketing
• Guidance and accountability from the Venture Home network of entrepreneurs and industry experts
• Virtual Lunch & Learns
• Six months of free “shared space membership” at The Urban Hub, includes access to the co-working space and special events
• The opportunity to practice and pitch to investors and key partners
• Ongoing post-program support through the Greater Green Bay Chamber's offerings
• A free laptop
The goal is to get the entrepreneur plugged into a network, validate your business model, accelerate your product development, and help you build a strong team.
The program will run from March 6 to May 9. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 19. Qualifying businesses must be technology start ups rather than small business startups. The program requires a weekly commitment of 3 – 4 hours, which includes virtual class time.
To apply, click here.