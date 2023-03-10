GREEN BAY - The Greater Green Bay Chamber announced the opening of its Global Business Hub. The Hub is housed inside the existing Urban Hub, at 340 N. Broadway, Ste. 200 in Green Bay.
“This is a solution to meet market demand by providing a soft-landing spot for foreign based companies looking for their first North American presence,” said Laurie Radke, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “Greater Green Bay and the surrounding region provides industry cluster concentrations in Paper & Packaging, Food & Beverage Processing, Transportation & Logistics, and Manufacturing as a whole. If you are going to launch in the United States, this is the perfect location and we are the ideal organization to provide the connectivity leveraging our existing resources.”
The Global Business Hub is a global entry point for connectivity in the North American market. With Green Bay’s international port, four major airports within 100 miles, and nine intermodal freight facilities just within Brown County, the location is ideal for businesses who have an international headquarters and require a U.S.-based presence. The U.S. Department of Commerce ranks Greater Green Bay highly (Top 28%) among U.S. metro areas for its FDI attractiveness.
The Hub’s first tenant is Paper Board Alliance. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Paper Board Alliance specializes in producing recycled paper and core board.
“We met Paper Board Alliance attending a trade show focused on our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) strategy and are excited to welcome them to the Global Business Hub and get them connected to our local economy,” said Kelly Armstrong, Vice President Economic Development.
“The goal is to promote our products in this market,” said Cima Giuseppe, Paper Board Alliance CEO. “With a focus on the grey paperboard for tissue and industrial tubes and present our latest acquisition: Tecnopaper which represents the technological competence of our group.”
If you’re interested in becoming a tenant or to learn more about the Global Business Hub, please visit GlobalHubGB.com.