The waterways between the cities of Marinette/Menominee, Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay have been designated as a new Marine Highway Project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration’s American Marine Highway Program is designed to encourage freight to be moved along navigable waterways as an alternative to land-based transportation.
Known as the Transbay Freight Service Project, it will be the first Marine Highway Program intended to divert the transportation of large vessel modules and material-handling equipment from highways to waterways. For example, the project will help improve marine transportation between Fincantieri Marine Group’s shipyards in Marinette, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay.
The designation will help ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the service and the provision of cost-effective shipping service for that region to sustain and create jobs, according to the American Marine Highway Program.