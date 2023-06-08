Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity announced it will develop single-family homes and townhomes on a 2.7-acre parcel at the end of Vine Street on Green Bay's east side.
The $4 million project will be that largest development to date for the organization which was founded in 1987.
The 14 homes will include two townhomes with three units each and 8 single family homes with two to five bedrooms. It will serve up to 92 people.
Ground will be broken this summer and it will take about two years to complete.
Jessica Diederich, CEO of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity, said building the homes in one location will help the organization save time and money which can be passed on to the new homeowners.