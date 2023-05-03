The Green Bay Packers Foundation is seeking applications for its annual grant program. The application period is open now until July 1, 2023.
This year, the Foundation will focus on awarding grants to organizations that will use the funds for programs or projects that address elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger.
Only organizations whose programs fit the established criteria may apply for and be considered for grants.
Different focus areas are emphasized through the application process each year, and this is the first year of the current three-year grant cycle. In 2024, the focus areas will be arts and culture, athletics and education.
Organizations that are classified as exempt from Federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code with a valid IRS Tax ID for a minimum of two years and are located in the state of Wisconsin are eligible to apply for a grant. Organizations may only apply for a grant once during the three-year cycle.
Interested applicants can find out if they are eligible to apply for a grant and complete the application online at packers.com/foundation.
All grant applications received will be reviewed by the Green Bay Packers Foundation Trustees, who will finalize the list of grant recipients in October. A public announcement of the grant recipients will take place in November/December.
Last year, in its annual distribution of funds, the Foundation awarded $1.25 million to 243 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin. With these disbursements, the Foundation has distributed more than $19.28 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986.