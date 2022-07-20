APPLETON — U.S. Venture, Inc. announced Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will be this year’s U.S. Venture Open guests of honor. The funds raised at the annual event aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
LaFleur is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, and has led the Packers to three straight NFC North Championships. LaFleur became the first coach in NFL history to post 13-plus wins in three straight seasons.
Joining him is Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, who ranks number three in the NFL in rushing touchdowns and is the first player in team history with over four-plus rushing touchdowns and six-plus receiving touchdowns in a season. Jones launched the A&A Foundation with his twin brother Alvin to make an impact in the lives of youth through charitable giving and action, including helping children with basic needs and supporting their athletic development through football camps. Last year, the Packers nominated Jones for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, recognizing an NFL player for outstanding community services activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Rounding out this year’s guest of honor trio is Green Bay Packers running back, AJ Dillon. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dillon became the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 120-plus yards and two touchdowns in a game. Dillon has quickly become a fan favorite by not only putting down roots in Green Bay, being dubbed “Mayor of Door County” by coach LaFleur, but also through his heavy involvement in supporting the community through many philanthropic efforts.
Lafleur, Jones, and Dillon will make an appearance and will be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.
“We’ve had the pleasure of witnessing coach LaFleur’s passion to give back,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving & community engagement for U.S. Venture. “His down to earth personality and desire to help others is palpable. We are thrilled to welcome him, along with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as our guests of honor at this year's U.S. Venture Open. The fact that they will take time out of their training camp schedule to support ending poverty in Northeast Wisconsin is a testament to their character which matches their skills and abilities on the field.”
The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event are held within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, with grants made to collaborating nonprofit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin.
The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,200 attendees representing more than 725 partners who golf at regional courses. To donate and/or register to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website here.