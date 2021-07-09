Shipments through the Port of Green Bay dipped during the month of June, despite a relatively strong month for imports of cement and foreign petroleum products.
In May, 278,100 tons passed through the port compared to 149,019 tons in June.
“Every shipping season is unique,” said Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen. “This year, salt shipments haven’t yet picked up like they did early in the 2021 shipping season. We’re also seeing increased demand and costs for commodities, which supply and availability are challenged.”
With total cargo shipments of nearly 560,000 tons through June, the port’s overall tonnage is off about 24 percent from the same time period in 2020.
“With additional salt shipments and our efforts to diversify the commodities moved through the Port, we are hope that we will reach our 2-million-ton target for the shipping season,” Haen said.
The leading June imports were cement (50,844 tons), foreign petroleum products (30,205 tons) and limestone (25,217 tons). For the year, cement and limestone imports are up 5 to 6 percent.