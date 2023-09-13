The Volunteer Center of Brown County will host the sixth annual Community-Wide Volunteer Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Stadium View Banquet Hall in Green Bay.
The expo will host 51 nonprofit organizations throughout the community to share information about their current volunteer opportunities as well as their missions and how people can get involved.
Community members will enjoy networking, conversation, light snacks and a cash bar with many of Brown County’s nonprofit organizations and will be able to learn more about helping serve the community in various ways. Attendees also will celebrate the 5oth anniversary of the Volunteer Center.
“This is a great opportunity for us to connect the community with a number of local nonprofit organizations. There will be something for everyone who attends”, said Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Brown County. “We are hopeful that people will come out and put a face with these organizations, as well as learn about some wonderful community initiatives and what volunteer needs are available to them.”
For more information about the Volunteer Center call 920-429-9445 or visit https://volunteergb.org/